Microsoft to partner with varsities in tech curriculum review

Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre (ADC) has announced a collaboration with Kenyan universities to review and improve their technology-based curriculums. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By KABUI MWANGI

Microsoft’s continental engineering arm, the Africa Development Centre (ADC) has announced a collaboration with Kenyan universities to review and improve their technology-based curriculums to make them more relevant to industry needs.

As a start, ADC has inked a deal with the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to revise its Computer Science degree programme with prospects of extending the review to other higher learning institutions that have expressed interest.

The scheme is part of the organisation’s broader agenda of stamping its contribution to the Digital Transformation Strategy of Africa, which is a master plan that aims at harnessing digital technologies and innovation to transform the continent’s societies and economies by 2030.

The strategy aims at providing a massive online e-skills development programme to 300 million Africans per year by 2025 to provide basic knowledge in digital security and privacy.

“As part of the skilling drive, the ADC is looking to improve tech-based curricula within local institutions of higher learning to reduce the skills gap between classrooms and the workplace,” said ADC student and education engagement programme manager Irene Githinji.

“Students pursuing STEM-related courses will benefit from the new curriculum because they will have access to updated resources, courses, and assessments. Additionally, updated curriculums with industry input will help students gain hands-on tech skills that will be useful throughout their tech careers.”

Established in 2019 with an initial site domiciled at Microsoft offices in Nairobi and Lagos Nigeria, ADC seeks to attract world-class African engineering talent to create innovative solutions spanning the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

In the past decade, Kenya has made remarkable strides in ICT infrastructure, consequently cementing its status as one of the leading tech hubs in the region.

