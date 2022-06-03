Technology Microsoft appoints new MD for Nairobi innovation hub

By LYNET IGADWAH

Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) has appointed Catherine Muraga as the new managing director, putting her in charge of over 450 full-time employees.

Ms Muraga, a seasoned IT professional succeeds Jack Ngare who has led the ADC since its inception in 2019.

Her appointment comes weeks after Microsoft unveiled a multibillion-shilling office and labs for ADC at Dunhill Towers in Westlands, Nairobi.

“I am excited to be joining the ADC at this particular time and look forward to continuing the tremendous work that has already begun,” she said.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Ms Muraga led the engineering team at Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan and was a member of the bank's executive leadership team. She was previously the Director of IT and Operations at Sidian Bank.

She is an alumnus of Columbia Business School Digital Strategies for Business, Oxford University Fintech Programme and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Africa Nazarene University.

The ADC is one of the largest software engineering facilities in Africa and sets the standard for a new generation of technology hubs across the continent.

The investments in the centres are part of Microsoft’s ongoing plans for enabling digital transformation, bridging gaps in infrastructure, connectivity and capability while creating a sustained societal impact on the continent.

