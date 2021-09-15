Companies Ministry, agency yet to get Sh63bn Kimwarer, Arror dams scam report

By EDWIN MUTAI

The State Department for Planning and the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) have not received the report on the Presidential Task Force on the re-evaluation of the controversial Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal, MPs heard yesterday.

Saitoti Torome, the Principal Secretary (PS) for Planning and Sammy Naporos, the KVDA managing director, shocked MPs when they claimed they are not privy to the contents of the report that was handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta nearly two years ago.

“I confirm we have not received the report of the technical committee. I have not requested it. Even if it was to be given, it will go to the relevant ministry and department,” Mr Torome told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Mr Kenyatta appointed the committee to review the technical aspects of the Arror and Kimwarer dam projects, which handed its report on September 18, 2019.

President Kenyatta overruled the findings of a technical committee that reviewed the Sh22.2 billion Kimwarer dam and cancelled the project.

Public Works Principal Secretary Paul Maringa chaired the technical committee that assessed the viability of Kimwarer and Arror dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Prof Maringa had earlier informed the Senate that the technical committee only recommended a re-evaluation of the Kimwarer project.

Prof Maringa said the technical committee found the Sh25.9 billion Arror dam project technically viable but overpriced.

The President subsequently ordered the cost to be cut to Sh15.4 billion, which would include financing and insurance that had not been factored in the original contract.

The technical committee was formed following claims of irregularities and improprieties that claimed the careers of ex-Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge.

Prosecutors alleged that the two officials, together with managers of the KVDA and Italian company CMC di Ravenna colluded to inflate the cost of building the two dams to Sh63 billion, up from Sh46 billion.

Responding to queries raised by Auditor-General Nancy KVDA managing director said nothing is happening on the ground despite the talk of “redesigning and scaling down of the works.”