Mombasa eyes BRT lanes in city decongestion drive

An aerial view of Mombasa County Central Business District. FILE PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By ANTHONY KITIMO

Mombasa County has floated two tenders to further open up the regional city and ease the traffic congestion to the North Coast.

The county has announced tenders for implementing a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the development of the water transport system, and the construction of the Mombasa Industrial Park at Jomvu Kuu, which have been pending since the previous regime.

The three projects are open to international bidders.

"Bidders are advised to regularly visit the Mombasa County government website for any additional information/additions to the tender. The closing date for applications is 21 July 2023," the tender states.

According to a document from the previous county government, the county needs about Sh1.1 billion to introduce BRT with priority being the Mombasa-Mtwapa route.

BRT provides fast, comfortable and cost-effective services at the metro level through dedicated lanes with Mombasa eyeing buses carrying 100 passengers.

By incorporating features similar to a light rail or metro system, BRT is much more reliable, comfortable and faster than regular bus services.

It includes dedicated bus lanes, saving travel time, reducing greenhouse gases, improving road safety and increasing physical activity.

Data from the county shows 52 percent of residents walk to their destinations, four per cent cycle, 33 per cent use public transport and 11 percent use private transport.

