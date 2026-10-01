Gakuyo’s Nyari estate property set for auction as Sh1bn fraud trial drags on

About 10 kilometres from the Nairobi city centre, on a quiet tarmacked lane off the Red Hill Road, a housing property comprised of a five-bedroom townhouse, a three-bedroom maisonette, a pool house, and a staff quarter, is about to go under the hammer.
The property in Nyari Estate, once part of the public image of David Kariuki Ngari, better known as Bishop Gakuyo, is now part of a much longer story of a businessman, preacher and politician whose fortunes have been tied to the rise and collapse of Ekeza Sacco.