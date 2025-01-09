Mombasa port container traffic hits a record in 2024

Container traffic through the Mombasa port grew 23.53 percent to hit a record 2,005,076 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the year to December 2024, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said, up from 1,623,080 registered the previous year.

Mombasa Port is the main gateway for the region and handles imports of fuel and consumer goods and exports of tea and coffee from landlocked neighbours, such as Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and South Sudan.

KPA managing director Capt William Ruto said the port handled a total of 41.1 million tonnes of cargo in the year to December 2024, a rise from the 35.98 million registered in the corresponding period in 2023, mainly on increasing transit goods and booming transshipment business despite global disruptions such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

“Transit cargo volumes scaled by 17.4 percent, to reach 13.4 million tonnes in 2024, highlighting the Port's crucial role in regional trade,” said Mr Ruto.

In the report, Uganda remains the top transit destination, accounting for 65.7 percent of transit cargo with 8,811,289 tonnes handled in 2024 up from 7,115,079 tonnes processed in 2023 representing a growth of 1,696,210, or 23.8 percent increase compared to 2023.

Other notable transit destinations include South Sudan (12.7 percent), the Democratic Republic of Congo (11.8 percent), Rwanda (5.1 percent), and Tanzania (3.4 percent).

The port saw exceptional growth in transshipment traffic, which recorded 491,666 TEUs in 2024, reflecting an extraordinary increase of 280,593 TEUs translating to 132.9 percent against 2023.

This growth can be attributed to vessel diversions stemming from the Red Sea crisis and an increase in vessel calls to Mombasa driven by our efficient turnaround times.

In December 2024, the port handled a total cargo throughput of 3,746,363 tonnes, marking a robust increase from the 3,029,482 tonnes recorded in December 2023.

This remarkable rise of 716,881 tonnes translates to an approximate growth rate of 23.7 percent, showcasing the port's expanding capacity and efficiency.

Container traffic experienced a significant upward trend in December 2024, with 188,495 TEUs processed compared to 152,326 TEUs handled in December 2023.

This represents an increase of 36,169 TEUs or 23.7 percent.

Transshipment traffic recorded 42,681 TEUs in December 2024 against 33,929 TEUs witnessed in December 2023. This marks an increase of 8,752 TEUs or 25.8 percent.

Transit traffic registered 1,184,541 tons in December 2024, reflecting a major increase of 215,316 tonnes or 22.2 percent compared to 969,225 tonnes in a similar period in 2023.

Mr Ruto said the performance was enhanced by significant growth in containerised and bulk cargo volumes, with transshipment traffic receiving a boost from some major shipping lines choosing Mombasa port as their transshipment hub thus enabling smaller feeder vessels to serve eastern, southern Africa ports as well as the Indian Ocean Islands from the port of Mombasa.