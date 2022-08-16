Companies Multichoice increases price of DStv business packages from September

By LYNET IGADWAH

Restaurants, banks, bars, and barbershops will now dig deeper into their pockets after pay-TV firm Multichoice increased prices for its DStv business packages by up to 7.2 percent on rising inflation.

The firm announced Tuesday that the higher prices applying to commercial customers on the DStv Business packages will become effective from September 1, 2022.

The higher charges come days after the company adjusted prices for retail customers on rising operation costs.

“MultiChoice Kenya revised the subscription prices for all its DStv packages in a notice sent to customers on August 1, and will also apply to the commercial DStv Business Work, Play, and Stay packages,” said Multichoice in a statement.

DStv Business Work package is suited for schools, banks, and government offices, the DStv Stay package is tailor-made for hotels, hospitals, and multi-dwelling units, while DStv Play is designed for restaurants, bars, clubs, and shops as well as taverns.

Customers on DStv Play Ultra tariff plan will pay Sh11,900 per month from the current Sh11,100 in the new rates, while those on the DStv Play Essential will pay Sh7,600 from the previous Sh7,100.

Subscribers of DStv Stay Essential will starting September pay Sh1,920 per month, up from the current Sh1,800.

Those on the DStv Work Ultra tariff plan will pay Sh4,500 from Sh4,200, while those on Work Essential will pay Sh1,500 monthly from Sh1,400 currently paid.

Customers on lower bouquets such as the DStv Business Asia add-on and DStv Business French add-on will pay an additional Sh25 every month. They are currently paying Sh350 and Sh350 respectively.

In July last year, Multichoice revamped the DStv Business by introducing new value packages that are now packed with genre-specific content in a move that boosted traffic and hence revenues to the business establishments.

“Despite the increase, DStv still promises to offer the most competitive pay-tv offering and great value even while making these adjustments,” said Multichoice.

DStv Business also announced a recent improvement to the experience for its Work, Play, and Stay customers with the addition of XtraView which allows establishments to have three DStv decoders with the same number of channels at the cost of a single monthly subscription.

