Companies Naivas, Quickmart to close all branches on election day

Naivas and Quickmart Supermarkets will close all branches and suspend online order deliveries next week on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Naivas and Quickmart Supermarkets will close all branches and suspend online order deliveries next week on Tuesday to give workers time to vote.

The general elections set for August 9 will see Kenyans elect their leaders including the president, governors, senators, MPs, MCAs as well as women representatives.

Normal operations, the retailers said will resume on August 10th after the election.

“You are hereby informed that all 84 Naivas outlets will remain closed on 9th August 2022. This is to allow all staff members to exercise their constitutional rights to vote,” said Naivas in notice Monday.

“Normal branch operations will resume on August 10, 2022, from 7 am across all branches,” said Quickmart Supermarket.

The two retailers are leading with Naivas supermarket operating 84 branches spread out across the country while QuickMart has 55 branches.