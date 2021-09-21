Companies Naivas takes over Tuskys space in Juja City Mall

A Naivas store in Mountain View Mall on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Naivas Supermarket has taken up the space vacated by Tuskys at Juja City Mall last year, as it continues on an aggressive expansion spree in a race to maintain its market leadership.

The retailer began operations at the 37,000 square foot space situated off Thika Road on Tuesday.

Chief commercial officer Willy Kimani said the new branch will be a food market offering a range of consumer products including alcohol.

“This new store has been a long-standing request by our customers and through research we proved its viability and delivered a store that we are sure will meet needs of our shoppers. Juja is a vibrant area and the Naivas store will bring a truly Kenyan touch to this cultural melting pot,” said Mr Kimani on Tuesday.

The new outlet comes less than two months after the retailer opened a new store in Embakasi along Airport North Road and becomes Naivas’ 76th branch in the country.

The Juja City Mall outlet is the eighth branch within the Thika Road vicinity with other stores being Mountain Mall, Kasarani, Eastern Bypass, Spur Mall, Kahawa West, Githurai 45 and Githurai 44.

“Juja City Foodmarket will be no different. No surprises just authentic Kenyan hospitality,” Mr Kimani added.

Naivas and its top rivals QuickMart and Carrefour are among retailers spending heavily to expand, seeking to fill voids left by collapsed and beleaguered supermarkets – Tuskys, Nakumatt, Choppies, and Shoprite.