Counties Naivas opens new branch in Githurai

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Githurai outlet that was opened today will be situated on Kamiti Road, targeting hundreds of shoppers around the region.

The new store, located in an area that’s currently served by Khetias Supermarket, will be the retailer’s 74th branch in the country and the fifth outlet within Thika Road region.

Naivas expansion comes at a time when foreign-owned rivals like Carrefour and QuickMart have stepped up opening of new branches.

“The new store is in a prime residential area located along Kamiti Road and covers around 28,000 square feet of trading space ,” said Naivas’ chief commercial officer Willy Kimani.

The leading retailer has over the last few months been on an aggressive expansion plan, taking up prime space vacated by troubled rivals.

The retailer gained financial muscle to drive growth after it last year signed an agreement with France-based private equity (PE) fund, Amethis Finance to sell 30 percent stake.

Besides the Githurai 44 store, Naivas plans to open a branch in Kisumu at Simba Club Hall next to United Mall targeting hundreds of shoppers around the region.

The Kisumu branch comes a few months after Tuskys ceased operations at the area on dwindling cash flows.