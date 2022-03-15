Companies Nation names NTV's boss as transformation director

Monicah Ndung'u, Head of Broadcast at NTV. PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Nation Media Group (NMG) #ticker:NMG has appointed Monicah Ndung’u to a new position as executive director, transformation effective April 1.

Ms Ndung’u will work with the Group’s leadership team and will be tasked with steering the overall design and direction of transformation as well as providing leadership to various cross-functional teams in executing their plans.

She is currently the head of broadcasting and has played a key part in streamlining business and positioning NTV as a premier station in Kenya.

“She will also participate in specific work streams to accelerate NMG’s journey to a modern digital content company. She will continue managing NMG’s broadcast business in Kenya and will report to the Group CEO,” the company said.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company has also appointed Mr Joseph Ageyo (Joe) as editorial director – broadcasting.

He will be in charge of the editorial functions of NMG’s broadcast operations in Kenya across multimedia platforms.

Before his appointment, Mr Ageyo was the editorial director at Royal Media Services. He has previously worked at KTN as managing editor, and at NTV as head of news production.

The appointment follows NMG’s acceleration of its digital transformation especially, through its digital brand, Nation.Africa, which has recorded growth in audiences driven by unique content.

The company last year announced it will continue making investments to diversifying its digital products offerings while sustaining a strong presence in the print and broadcast media sectors through quality journalism.

[email protected]