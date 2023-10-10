Companies NBK wins in dismissed case of Sh2.8 billion land

National Bank branch on Kenyatta Avenue Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a long-running battle between National Bank and a ranching company in Taita Taveta County over a Sh2.8 billion land that was sold to recover a loan of 1992.

The apex court led by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu dismissed the application by Mwambeja Ranching Company Ltd, saying the issues raised by the company were not substantial questions of law, whose determination would have significant bearing on public interest.

Read: NBK to pay ex-MP Sh2.2bn after failed Supreme Court bid

The Sh30 million loan was borrowed by Project Advisory Ltd in July 1992 and Mwambeja Ranching Company was the guarantor and charged its land in Taita Taveta as security.

After failing to repay the loan even after agreeing that the amount be settled in instalments, it sold the property to Shimbaland Ranching Company Limited in 2012 for Sh305 million.

Attempts by the company to overturn the sale were dismissed by the High Court and Court of Appeal, forcing Mwambeja to go to the Supreme Court.

“The motion lacks merit as the applicant has not satisfactorily highlighted any issues the determination of which would transcend the circumstances of the matter at hand so as to justify a review of the Court of Appeal’s ruling denying certification,” the top court said.

Senior counsel Allen Gichuhi who represented Mwambeja Ranching argued that the appeal raises questions of general public importance as there are conflicts in law on whether a principle in law that bars banks from charging more interest than the principal amount applies retrospectively.

Read: NBK gets nod to auction UpperHill hotel in Sh281m loan row

The bank said the ranching company was agitating narrow private interests relating to their contractual liability to the bank.

Evidence in court showed the ranching group filed cases to stop the lender from auctioning the land.

→[email protected]