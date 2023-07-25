Companies NCBA opens new outlet in Kahawa Sukari

By LINET OWOKO

NCBA has opened a new bank branch at Kahawa Sukari as part of its local and regional expansion strategy aimed at growing its base of retail clients.

The new opening brings to three the number of branches in Kiambu. NCBA intends to continue scaling up its branch network by opening ten new branches by the end of the year.

The expansion, NCBA says aligns with its commitment to enhancing its retail business and providing convenient financial services to customers by providing the community with different banking solutions including credit to grow businesses, asset finance, corporate, business, and retail banking.

“NCBA’s branch expansion exercise represents the company’s steadfast commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and serving as a trusted partner in their financial journey," said Tirus Mwithiga, the director for retail banking at NCBA.

"This latest branch will be key to supporting the local businesses in the area by offering personalized banking solutions. At NCBA, we understand the significance of SMEs to economic growth, innovation, job formation, and social cohesion. We recognize that SME lending is one of the most economically important and one of the most profitable contributors to banking revenues."

Last year, the bank opened six new branches, three in Kenya, bringing its network to a total of 103 across the region.

