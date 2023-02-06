Companies Olympia Capital names chief growth officer as CEO

Felix Kimanthi has been appointed Olympia Capital Group managing director and CEO effective January 1, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Investment firm Olympia Capital Holdings Limited’s (OCHL) board has appointed Felix Kimanthi as the Group managing director and CEO, replacing Gladys Juma, who resigned in mid-2021.

Mr Kimanthi has been the chief growth officer in the firm since October 2021.

After the exit of Ms Juma, Alex Kimani, the CEO of its subsidiary in Botswana, doubled up as the group MD in an acting capacity.

With Mr Kimanthi’s appointment in January, Mr Kimani will retain his role in the Botswana operations.

“The new CEO will be expected to grow the group’s investment portfolio in the region and to align the subsidiaries and the head office towards maximising shareholder’s wealth,” the board said in a statement.

“The appointment is meant to establish a corporate strategy at the group level that will guide the group to realise its vision.”

Olympia Capital has interests in manufacturing, real estate, trading and services.

Owing to growing losses, OCHL, formerly Dunlop Kenya Limited (DKL), divested from its wholly owned floor tiles, adhesive manufacturing and sports equipment.

Olympia’s subsidiaries in Kenya include Mather+Platt (K) Ltd, a fire systems and water pump provider in East Africa and Avon Centre, its real estate division.

The investment firm also has a major stake in Heri Limited, a property developer.

The company, through Olympia Capital Corporation (Pty), a publicly listed company in the Botswana Stock Exchange, has interests in Kalahari Floor Tiles (Pty) Limited and Gaborone Enterprises (Pty) Limited.

Mr Kimanthi has been a business sustainability and investments consultant for over a decade.

He is a certified public accountant. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Moi University and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Nairobi.

