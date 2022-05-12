Companies Outsourcing company CCI Global expands to Tatu City

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary Business process outsourcing firm CCI Global has expanded to Tatu City in a move set to create hundreds of jobs.

The five-storey facility at Tatu City is being developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd (GREA) and is set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The facility, which will be custom designed to CCI’s standards will comprise a Grade A office building and two levels of underground parking to anchor Tatu Central, the business district of Tatu City.

The expansion comes months after the firm dealing in outbound, inbound and webchat multi-channel contact centres took up space at the Garden City Business Park on Thika Road.

“We are excited to build CCI’s home at Tatu City, in a business-friendly environment that focuses on the welfare of our employees,” said CCI chief operating officer Mark Chana.

It will also have training facilities and a career centre to welcome new employees.

CCI — which entered the Kenyan market in 2016 — said the latest expansion decision is due to the growing demand for a skilled workforce in Kenya that has swelled to 2,000 agents in a span of one year.

It is expected that the opening of the Tatu City office will double CCI’s capacity to more than 4,000 seats in a single location.

The firm’s business in Kenya serves well-known American, British, Australian, and other international brands.

“The building is custom-designed for CCI, with large floor plates for flexible call-center operations, rapid lifts for seamless shift changes, ample natural light and employee welfare at its core,” said GREA co-founder and chief executive Greg Pearson.

As part of the development, Tatu City, which is owned and developed by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, will construct a transport hub to accommodate CCI’s thousands of employees.

The CCI office at Tatu City is the latest in a strategic partnership between GREA and Rendeavour, which spans commercial, warehousing and logistics developments at Rendeavour’s new cities in East and West Africa.

Currently, the city has more than 60 local, regional, and multinational businesses that have set up or started development.

