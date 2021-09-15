Companies Parastatal bosses on the spot for breaching spend

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandai. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Parliament has summoned chief executives of five State corporations that spent more than Sh370 million at source without the authority of the National Treasury.

The committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi directed Planning Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome to accompany the parastatal heads during the scrutiny.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) wants the heads of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the Kerio Valley Development Authority, Lake Basin Development Authority, Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority and Ewaso Nyiro North Development authority to appear before it for grilling.

Mr Wandayi said the five parastatal managers had breached the Public Finance Management Act and the provisions of the Constitution that require State entities to surrender all internally generated funds.