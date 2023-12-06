Companies Posta declares all senior managerial posts vacant

General Post Office (GPO) building located along Kenyatta Avenue. FILE PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has declared redundant all senior manager positions at the State corporation in the ongoing staff restructuring that seeks to cut costs amid dwindling revenues.

The positions will be open for insiders first and later open to the public should the PCK fail to find suitable candidates.

The corporation will also declare the positions of assistant managers and senior officers vacant next month, targeting to fill them up by March 2024.

Read: Posta to receive Sh1.7bn for IEBC poll services

"All management positions, that is PCK/MG2 to PCK /MG4 were declared vacant immediately for any eligible applicants internally first," says the corporation in its latest corporate strategic annual review report.

Posta says in the report the board has approved the new organisational structure for phase one, which should be implemented on or before December 31.

The corporation says the lean structure, which will see it remain with 1,860 staff on its payroll, will reduce the wage bill from 82 percent to 50 percent. PCK currently has 2,364 workers.

Postmaster-general and CEO John Tonui who has led the organisation since February 2023 told the Business Daily in a past interview that the staff restructuring will cost Sh1 billion.

The corporation that sent home 1,280 workers in 2018 will look into factors such as age, skill set, and competency in determining who should be retrenched, said the boss.

Once the workers are sent home, he explained, Posta will be able to settle its dues such as payment of salaries which are in arrears to the tune of Sh530 million, covering five months.

Read: MPs intervene as Posta salary arrears hit Sh504m

Mail, parcels

However, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo last week told a parliamentary committee that his ministry has struck a deal with the Treasury to release at least Sh550 million to Posta to clear the arrears.

The corporation has cut its staff numbers many times in the past as its business of delivering mail and parcels has come under increased attack from new competitors and expansion of digital communications.

→ [email protected]