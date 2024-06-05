Posta sacks 29 staffers with forged certificates

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has sent home 29 staffers who were found to have forged academic documents to secure jobs at the State corporation.

PCK’s Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer John Tonui said the 29, including junior and middle-level officers were sent home in the past month.

The exercise, he said is still ongoing as directed by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which means that a few more workers may be sacked in the next few wekks for securing jobs with fake academic papers.

PSC in two circulars released this year directed State organisations to terminate the services of any officer found to have used forged certificates to secure appointments or promotion. The sackings come even as PCK planned to retrench hundreds of workers as part of a cost-cutting drive amid dwindled revenues.

In December last year, the struggling State corporation said it would send home 504 employees, leaving 1860 staff on its payroll under a restructuring plan that was approved by the State Corporation Advisory Committee (SCAC).