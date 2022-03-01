Companies Posta seeks tenants for idle spaces amid cash crunch

A Kenya Posta employee wheels packages from a truck. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

More by this Author Summary The corporation is seeking tenants for its office and open spaces across the country for the next five years.

The loss-making parastatal, that is currently struggling to stay afloat, operates 640 post offices and partners with about 5,000 stamp vendor licensees across the country.

The spaces on offer include post offices in Taveta, Kiambu, Busia, Sotik, Namanga, Londiani, Turbo, Kapsabet, Endebbes, Gatundu and Kakamega.

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has extended the search for tenants for its idle spaces as it struggles to turn around its fortunes.

The corporation is seeking tenants for its office and open spaces across the country for the next five years.

The loss-making parastatal, that is currently struggling to stay afloat, operates 640 post offices and partners with about 5,000 stamp vendor licensees across the country.

“The Postal Corporation of Kenya invites sealed bids from eligible candidates in leasing of various Postal Corporation of Kenya office space and open spaces across the Country,” said PCK in a notice calling for interested tenants to submit their applications by March 11.

The spaces on offer include post offices in Taveta, Kiambu, Busia, Sotik, Namanga, Londiani, Turbo, Kapsabet, Endebbes, Gatundu and Kakamega.

The Chebiemit post office has the largest underdeveloped open space at 1.1 acres, followed by Endebes post office’s 1 acre and Turbo’s post office’s 0.5 acres.

The Iten post office has 24,488 square feet of underdeveloped open space while the Eldoret GPO office and Mogotio has 17,000 sq feet and 15,462 sq feet respectively.

The increased uptake of digital forms of communications such as email, social media apps and SMS has led to a decline in the use of physical letters as a means of correspondence, hitting Posta hard.

A bailout request of Sh1 billion from the National Treasury to keep the loss-making branches open is yet to be approved by the Senate.

Last month, PCK threatened to evict Huduma Centres over Sh1.7 billion rent arrears in what could put sensitive data at risk.

PCK hosts nearly half of the government service centres across the country but the Ministry of Public Service has been slow in paying the rent.

The government in 2013 launched the Huduma Centres to enhance efficiency in public service delivery by decentralising key operations including the application and issuance of national identity cards and birth certificates.

[email protected]