Companies PrideInn signs third Azure Hotel management contract

PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort Convention Centre and Spa in Shanzu, Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By OTIATO GUGUYU

More by this Author

Local hospitality group PrideInn has signed an agreement to manage the third hotel belonging to Azure Hospitality Group at the Signature Mall along the Mombasa highway named PrideInn Plaza.

The hotel chain will now manage PrideInn Plaza with 64 luxury rooms and suites, nine conference halls, a restaurant, a lounge and a sky view bar.

Under the deal, PrideInn will manage the hotels for Azure Hospitality Group, with the latter guaranteed a monthly income varying depending on monthly sales.

The hotel chain took over Pride Inn Azure hotel in 2020 and Azure Mara Haven this year which it rebranded as PrideInn Mara Camp.

"Under the proposal, PrideInn comes in as a management company to operate the hotel on your behalf using our own company. It's very similar to a lease model except that the monthly lease amounts vary based on the percentage of total top-line revenue generated by the hotel determined using the Global hotel software," said Hasnain Noorani, PrideInn’s founder and managing director.

Mara camp

PrideInn Plaza becomes the eighth hospitality establishment under the PrideInn badge. Others are the group's flagship PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa in Shanzu, Mombasa, PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort also in Shanzu, Mombasa, PrideInn Mombasa City, PrideInn Nyali, PrideInn Diani, PrideInn Azure in Nairobi and the newly opened PrideInn Mara Camp in Narok County.

The group commands more than 800 luxurious rooms, operating under two brands, namely Premium Brands and Comfort Brands.

Its overall conferencing capacity is over 7,500 in just over a decade of operations.

[email protected]