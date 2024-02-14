Companies Puzzle of Sh12bn Telkom, bank shares

By PETER MBURU

Government shareholding in Telkom Kenya and two other companies in which the Treasury spent a total of Sh12.5 billion to acquire additional shares between July 2022 and June last year remained unchanged over the period, according to a new report.

The report from the Treasury shows that the value and number of shares held by the government in Telkom Kenya, African-Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), and Eastern Southern African Trade & Development Bank (PTA Bank) had not changed as of June 2023.

