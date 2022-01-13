Companies QuickMart opens 24-hour supermarket in Westlands

Quickmart Supermarket branch on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

By BONFACE OTIENO

QuickMart Supermarket has opened a new 24-hour store in Westlands, Nairobi, in a move set to fuel competition with rival chains like Naivas that operates a similar outlet in the same area.

“Our new store that operates on a 24-hour basis will open tomorrow (today) in Westlands Nairobi,” said the retailer’s sales and marketing manager Betty Wamaitha.

She said the new store that opens its doors today would bring the retailer’s total branch count to 46. The branch will employ about 100 workers.

“We are looking forward to offering fresh vegetables, toiletry and fast-moving consumer goods among other items at this store,” said Ms Wamaitha.

QuickMart gained a bigger financial muscle after Sokoni Retail Kenya acquired a controlling stake in the retailer and merged operations with its outfit Tumaini Self Service under the QuickMart brand.

The QuickMart expansion comes at a time Tuskys Supermarkets faces a serious cash flow hitch that has sparked a dispute with suppliers due to debts.

Tuskys, until recently Kenya’s top retailer with 53 stores, has less than 10 outlets operating amid stock-outs.

The retail industry has in the past seen an entry of new international players like Carrefour.

As a result, retailers like Naivas Supermarkets have sought additional capital to scale up operations in a highly competitive market.

Naivas signed an agreement with French equity fund Amethis Fund to sell 30 percent stake to its expansion.

