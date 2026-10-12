Quickmart terminates founders’ major contracts ahead of IPO

Supermarket chain Quickmart terminated several contracts with its founders worth hundreds of millions of shillings as it prepares to welcome a more diverse shareholder base through its ongoing initial public offering (IPO).

Termination of the contracts with the insiders is seen as improving corporate governance, including through reduction of potential conflict of interest as the company moves away from relying on a small group of owners who have backed its growth through provision of various services.

Quickmart, for instance, paid management fees of Sh208.4 million to its intermediate and ultimate parent firms Sokoni Retail Kenya Limited and Sokoni Holdings Limited in the year ended December 2025. The fees rose from Sh141.4 million the year before.

Sokoni Retail Holdings provided “strategic oversight, operational guidance, financial management structure advice, and executive support services”, the retailer says in its information memorandum published in connection with the IPO.

Quickmart added that Sokoni Retail Kenya provided high-level strategic management and retail consultancy services. The company has also paid hundreds of millions of shillings in recent years to other entities owned by its founders and directors and which it recently terminated.

“Prior to listing, the issuer [Quickmart] entered into consultancy and management services agreements with certain related parties, which agreements have since been terminated with effect from July 2026,” the company said.

“Notwithstanding such termination, disclosure is made below of all payments to related parties within the three years preceding the date of this information memorandum, in accordance with the regulations.”

Other entities that have lost their contracts with Quickmart include Basic Land Investment Limited, which was paid Sh268.7 million in the year ended December 2025 and Sh99.4 million in the half year to June 2026.

The company previously provided advisory services relating to property sourcing, construction negotiation and supervision, lease negotiations, landlord relationship management, and commercial negotiations.

Resource Business Investments Limited, which was paid Sh161 million last year and Sh84.9 million in the half year to June, also lost its contract.

The company was “providing business expansion and market advisory, commercial supplier negotiations advisory, assets selection and optimisation advisory, Kenya retail market advisory, and site acquisition and commercial development services”, Quickmart said.

The retailer terminated the contract of Acres Advisors Limited, which used to handle management and staff advisory, retail operations as well as environmental and social action plan compliance.

WLL Valued Added Limited (which offered human resources consultancy), Mondin Consulting Limited (a motley of consultancy services) and Elijah Okello (site planning fit-out and community relations advisory) also had their contracts terminated.

Mr Okello holds a 4.4 percent stake in Sokoni Retail Kenya, Quickmart’s parent firm. There were overlaps in some of the services offered by the consultancy firms, meaning that the retailer would pay multiple firms for the same area of expertise.

Quickmart disclosed that a significant number of properties are leased from its founders, adding that these transactions are on standard commercial terms.

“As at the date of this Information Memorandum, of the company's total lease portfolio … 18 store locations are subject to leases with related parties, being enterprises controlled by the founders and directors of the company (Quickmart founders) or by a founder of Tumaini Self Service, which merged with the company,” the retailer said.

“All such leases with the related parties are on arms’ length terms and do not contain any terms that would be considered to be unusual in their nature.”

The retailer says that while the transactions with insiders could be perceived as raising concerns about conflict of interest, none existed as the company filed its IPO paperwork.

“The issuer has entered into lease arrangements in respect of certain business premises, and has previously entered into consultancy and management services agreements, with entities associated with the Quickmart founders and the founder of Tumaini Self Service Limited. These arrangements may give rise to actual or perceived conflicts of interest, including a risk that their terms may differ from those that could be obtained from independent third parties,” the retailer said.

“As at the date of this information memorandum, the directors, senior management of the issuer, and the experts referred to herein, have no known conflicts between their duties to the issuer and their private interests or other obligations that could materially affect the offer shares.”

Current owners of Quickmart are selling two billion shares in the company at an offer price of Sh7.5, placing the value of their partial exit at Sh15 billion. The IPO opened on Monday last week and closes on October 30, 2026.

The retailer, which has favourable terms with its suppliers, reported a net profit of Sh1.5 billion last year, rising from Sh1.1 billion the prior year.

Sales increased to Sh50.4 billion from Sh46.7 billion on the back of opening more stores and increased shopping at existing outlets. Once listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Quickmart will be the second publicly-traded retailer after Uchumi Supermarkets, which is currently active among speculators. Uchumi went into insolvency, with the company's diminished operations prioritised to repay creditors.