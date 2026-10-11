Sh1.7 trillion of public debt due before June next year

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Prime
The National Treasury building in Nairobi.
By
Constant Munda
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
A staggering Sh1.7 trillion of Kenya’s public debt will mature before June next year, presenting the Treasury with a refinancing headache ahead of the 2027 General Elections.
The National Treasury says in the latest Annual Public Debt Management Report that 12.7 percent of Sh13.2 trillion of the public debt is due for repayment within one year from July 1.
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