Sh1.7 trillion of public debt due before June next year

A staggering Sh1.7 trillion of Kenya’s public debt will mature before June next year, presenting the Treasury with a refinancing headache ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The National Treasury says in the latest Annual Public Debt Management Report that 12.7 percent of Sh13.2 trillion of the public debt is due for repayment within one year from July 1.

This will force the State to seek hundreds of billions of shillings to pay off foreign lenders such as China Exim Bank, which funded construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR), the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the African Development Bank and the Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

A massive portion of the nation’s debt is tied up in short-term maturities, whose handling has implications on prevailing interest rates.

But the State has options in dealing with domestic debt, including "roll overs" by issuing new Treasury securities to pay off investors holding maturing ones.

Often, the refinanced debt comes at significantly higher interest rates than when they were originally issued, adding to the pain that have come with mounting public debt.

Kenya's cost of servicing its debts is onerous, with the interest costs-to-revenue ratio among the highest on the continent and the nation spends nearly half of government revenue on settling interest payments.

This has left the State with little room to fund projects such as roads, power plants and water infrastructure.

The 12.7 percent share of public debt that is due within a year exceeds the 11.9 percent target set under the revised debt management strategy 2025, exposing the government to greater pressure to raise fresh funds to meet upcoming obligations.

The revised strategy sought to extend the maturity of the public debt, cut dependence on Treasury bills and increase the use of concessional financing, with 80 percent of fresh borrowing targeted from domestic sources.

But the domestic debt portfolio’s average maturity fell short of that plan, standing at seven years in June against a target of 8.3 years and creating a gap of 1.3 years.

The report attributes the higher refinancing risk largely to increased reliance on short-term domestic securities, particularly Treasury bills, which require the government to return to the market more often to raise money for maturing obligations.

Treasury bills accounted for 7.3 percent of total public debt at the end of June, more than twice the 3.4 percent target under the revised strategy.

Debt management officials at the Treasury say this has resulted in “increased refinancing risks”, highlighting the challenge of managing a debt portfolio in which a larger share must be repaid or refinanced within a short period.

Loans due for repricing within one year also rose to 24.2 percent, against a target of 17.9 percent, exposing the government to changes in market interest rates.

Analysis of the debt-service projections show the scale of payments expected across different instruments and creditors.

Treasury bondholders such as banks, pension funds, insurers and high net-worth households are budgeted to receive Sh873.25 billion in interest and Sh208.61 billion in principal repayments in the current year ending June.

Chinese lenders, predominantly the China Exim Bank, account for Sh28.81 billion in projected interest payments and Sh71.57 billion in principal repayments, while Trade and Development Bank (TDB) syndicated loans carry Sh7.26 billion in interest and Sh38.37 billion in principal repayments.

Other scheduled external principal repayments include Sh62.46 billion to the World Bank’s International Development Association, Sh49.24 billion to the International Monetary Fund and Sh16.34 billion to the African Development Bank and African Development Fund.

These allocations form part of Treasury’s projected debt-service requirements.

Overall, the Treasury has budgeted Sh2.32 trillion for debt service this fiscal year, comprising Sh1.25 trillion in interest payments and Sh1.06 trillion in principal repayments.

The figure represents its projected debt costs, rather than a guarantee that all the budgeted payments will be made as scheduled.

Domestic debt service accounts for Sh1.64 trillion of the projected bill, including Sh986.73 billion in interest and Sh648.78 billion in principal repayments.

External obligations to multilateral institutions, bilateral creditors and commercial lenders, including international bondholders, account for another Sh680.38 billion, comprising Sh267.51 billion in interest and Sh412.87 billion in principal.

Treasury says in the annual debt management report it has taken steps to reduce the concentration of maturities and spread repayment obligations over longer periods.

To handle the risk, officials intend to continue using liability-management operations to smooth repayment schedules, move debt into longer-dated instruments and reduce reliance on short-term borrowing.

These measures include switching bonds approaching maturity for longer-dated securities and buying back selected bonds before their due dates.

Such operations can reduce the amount that must be repaid at once, easing pressure on the government to raise large sums in the market within a short period.

But the report does not specify how much the Treasury plans to switch or buy back in the current financial year, leaving the scale of the liability-management operations unclear.

Success of the strategy will depend on whether Treasury can extend maturities, limit short-term borrowing and secure affordable financing without worsening debt-servicing pressure.

During the year to June 2026, it conducted Treasury bond switches and buybacks worth Sh66.8 billion, including Sh47.4 billion in switches and Sh19.4 billion in buybacks.

The operations resulted in the issuance of Sh48.03 billion in longer-dated Treasury bonds, which Treasury said helped “smooth the domestic debt redemption profile” and reduce refinancing risk.

On the external side, Kenya raised $2.25 billion (about Sh292 billion) through a new two-tranche Eurobond in February, partly to refinance existing obligations and buy back portions of Eurobonds maturing in 2028 and 2032.

These operations helped improve the overall maturity position, with the average maturity of total public debt rising from 7.9 years to 8.5 years by June.