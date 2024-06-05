Radisson Blu adopts 12 electric cars in its fleet

Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill, has announced a partnership with Humming Bird Transport (HBT), to integrate 12 electric vehicles into its fleet.

Radisson Blu General Manager, Russel Storey, said the hotel has installed a dedicated charging station on its premises, providing essential infrastructure to support electric vehicles and further bolstering sustainability initiatives. The charging station will also be available for use by hotel guests later in the year.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in the hospitality industry. By introducing electric vehicles, we are not just reducing carbon emissions; we are re-writing the script on the hospitality industry’s environmental impact. We are also aiming to redefine the tourism experience while championing Kenya’s leadership in green transport in Africa,” said Mr Storey.

The hotel will be adopting electric vehicles for guest transferring which will be a proactive measure to minimise its environmental footprint. This initiative aligns with Kenya's sustainability goals, positioning the country as a leader in green transport in Africa.