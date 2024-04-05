Companies Safaricom hires Florence Nyokabi as new human resource chief

Florence Nyokabi at a past human resources conference in Nairobi in May 2017. She has been appointed as Safaricom chief human resource officer. FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

Safaricom Plc has appointed Florence Nyokabi as its new chief human resources (HR) officer, taking over from Paul Kasimu, who has transitioned to the role of HR Transformation and Change Advisor on a contract with the telco.

Ms Nyokabi joins the listed telecommunication company from Standard Chartered Bank, where she served as the managing director for human resources for Nigeria and West Africa, covering six countries.

"Join us as we welcome Florence Nyokabi, our new Chief Human Resources Officer, to Safaricom! Nyokabi’s first day was 1st April 2024," Safaricom said in a statement.

"She is an accomplished human resource leader with over 25 years of progressive experience leading HR in local and global entities spanning multiple countries across Africa."

Ms Nyokabi worked as the HR manager in the West African cluster comprising Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Gambia for over five years.

Before that, she was StanChart's global head of HR corporate marketing and branding for six months.

She worked in the lender's Nairobi offices as the head of HR in East Africa.

"In her new role, Nyokabi will oversee talent acquisition and capability, corporate centres, essential services and facilities, and health, safety and wellness," added Safaricom.

"She will also be responsible for driving the corporate culture at Safaricom, ensuring its continued success and growth in the telecommunications industry."

Ms Nyokabi was recognised as the HR Personality of the Year in Africa in 2021 and selected as a Top 40 Under 40 leader in Kenya in 2012.

Her experience in human resources includes working at KPMG, NCBA bank and Kenya Television Network (KTN).

She holds a master's degree from the University of Nairobi and has attended various executive leadership programmes in the United States at Duke University and the United Kingdom at the University of Oxford.

