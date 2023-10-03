Companies Sarova Hotels taps Nanyuki’s Maiyan in seven-year franchise

From left: Maiyan Resort Nanyuki Chairman James Mworia, Director Joan Mworia, Sarova Hotels Managing Director Jimi Kariuki and Finance Director Jagjit Ahluwalia during the signing of a franchise agreement at Sarova Panafric Hotel, Nairobi on September 30, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Hotel chain Sarova Hotels and Resorts will start operating the Maiyan Luxury Resort in Nanyuki from next month in its first franchise deal that is set to see it expand its footprint in the Mouth Kenya region.

The hospitality group said on Tuesday it has inked a franchise agreement with the resort to operate it effective November 1 for a period of seven years.

The deal will see the resort which is located in Laikipia County renamed Sarova Maiyan Nanyuki, making it the ninth property under the Sarova Hotels and Resort though under a franchise.

Maiyan will also pay Sarova a one-off franchise fee as well as loyalty charges, a figure that the hospitality group declined to disclose due to contractual obligations.

"As a part of Sarova Hotels, Maiyan Resort will benefit from our experienced team, our operating standards, our extensive customer reach through our Sarova Zawadi Guest Loyalty,” Sarova Hotels Group managing director, Jimi Kariuki, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mount Kenya region, especially Laikipia County, is witnessing a surge in interest and demand from both domestic and international travellers.

Sarova boasts 18 duplex pool villas, 54 rooms equipped with modern amenities and a 20-metre heated swimming pool, an equestrian centre for horseback riding and a mini golf course.

It also has an aviary for exotic bird watching, spa facilities, and versatile conference, team building, and event spaces.

"This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a realisation of our shared vision to create a world-class destination. Our dedicated staff will have the opportunity to learn and implement best practices from an experienced and well-respected brand like Sarova," said Maiyan Luxury Resort chairman, James Mworia.

"It's a win-win situation for the entire Mount Kenya tourism circuit, as we collectively work towards enhancing the region's appeal,” he added.

