Companies Why regulator hit Carrefour with record Sh1.1 billion fine

Carrefour Supermarket along Wabera Street in Nairobi on December 19, 2023. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

Majid Al Futtaim, the operator of Carrefour’s supermarket franchise in Kenya, has seen its business model brought under the spotlight again after it was slapped with a record Sh1.1 billion fine by the competition watchdog on Tuesday.

The retailer’s operating model of demanding substantial discounts from suppliers first came to light in April 2019 when Orchards Limited, a yoghurt supplier, complained to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) over the requirement to pay a listing fee of Sh50,000 for each product sold in its stores.

For more, read Here