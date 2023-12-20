Why regulator hit Carrefour with record Sh1.1 billion fine

Companies
Why regulator hit Carrefour with record Sh1.1 billion fineWednesday December 20 2023
Majid Al Futtaim, the operator of Carrefour’s supermarket franchise in Kenya, has seen its business model brought under the spotlight again after it was slapped with a record Sh1.1 billion fine by the competition watchdog on Tuesday.
The retailer’s operating model of demanding substantial discounts from suppliers first came to light in April 2019 when Orchards Limited, a yoghurt supplier, complained to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) over the requirement to pay a listing fee of Sh50,000 for each product sold in its stores.
