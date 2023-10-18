Companies Skyward Express faces MPs queries over safety, pricing

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has opened an inquiry into the operations of Skyward Express Airline after an MP tabled a petition alleging that the airline's safety standards had posed danger to passengers.

Loima MP Protus Akuja wants the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee to probe the airline based at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

“I, the undersigned on behalf of concerned citizens in the Republic of Kenya draw the attention of the House that in the recent past, the airline has experienced incidents that have made the commitment of the airline to the maintenance of minimum flight safety standards questionable,” Mr Akuja said in a petition.

“Such mishaps include tires refusing to open when some Skyward Express airplanes are almost landing, unknown sounds from the planes while mid-flight, and smoke emanating from the wings.”

Mr Akuja claimed that the airline, which offers scheduled flights to Kitale‚ Kakamega‚ Mombasa‚ Lamu‚ Eldoret‚ Diani‚ Lodwar, and Malindi charges exorbitant ticket prices that are highest on its routes.

He said that having the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority address the matter has not been fruitful. He wants the committee to ensure that mandatory and regular maintenance of aircraft is certified by the KCAA.

The MP also wants the Public Petitions Committee to ensure that the airline charges competitive prices and recommend that it address the issues raised in the petition.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose said the issues raised by Mr Akuja are weighty since they are about safety.

“I have been a regular user of Skyward Express from Wilson to Kitale airstrip. I am shocked to learn that the airlines flying the Lodwar route emit smoke even from the wings. This is scary,” Dr Pukose said.

“As a committee, we need to establish that all airlines and not just Skyward Express meet the safety standard as stipulated by International Air Transport Association (IATA) convention.” The MPs have 60 days to consider the petition and report its findings to the House.

