StanChart rolls out its long-delayed mobile lending app ‘with dignity’

Listed lender Standard Chartered Bank has finally launched a short-term mobile lending app for its clients dubbed SC Juza after several trials and delays since its first announcement in mid-2021.

The bank had in March last year promised the launch of the app in April but encountered some data and cyber security challenges, hence going back to the drawing board.

The mobile application is targeting loan clients from Sh1,000 to Sh100,000 on their mobile phones for a tenure of 60 days to repayment.

Interest is charged on the days the loan is held to benefit early repayments.

"We started this journey a long time ago, and we don't think we are late, now we are ready, last year when we said we were launching in about a month, there were issues that we found during the testing on cybersecurity which we needed to address," said Mr Kariuki Ngari, the Chief Executive Officer, Kenya and Africa for Standard Chartered.

The bank announced the launch in 2021 following approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.

SC Juza is coming to the market to take other existing apps, including KCB's M-Pesa, Absa Kenya's Timiza, and NCBA's M-shwari, among other digital credit providers.

Stanchart has been testing the app and has offered loans to over 13,000 clients, with 88 percent being able to secure loans at an average loan ticket size of Sh10,000.

Clients will need to meet minimum requirements such as a proven track of loan repayments and a six-month M-Pesa subscriber history.

"SC Juza represents the continued evolution of our digitisation strategy. We hope to expand on the gains we have seen in our market with mobile lending products by offering a comprehensive solution that is highly inclusive," said Mr Kariuki.

"In addition, SC Juza will allow our clients to borrow with dignity, in line with our ambition to uplift participation in the financial ecosystem for the underserved."

The processing fee is set at 5.5 percent and interest on loans at 1.6 percent monthly.

To tackle some of the challenges around security and privacy, the bank says it has leveraged technology to detect fraudulent activity such as sim-swapping, confirmation with Safaricom that a number is legitimate, the Credit Reference Bureaus, and use of integrated population registration services (IPRS) to verify identification.