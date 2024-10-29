Strong shilling, sales push Kenya Power back into profit

Finance costs fell sharply to Sh682 million from Sh24.1 billion a year earlier, underscoring the massive impact of the shilling's rally on Kenya Power's books.
"This performance was primarily driven by a 21 percent increase in revenue notably from the commercial and industrial sector and decreased financial costs due to the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling against major global currencies," Kenya Power said in a statement.
The shilling rallied to exchange at 128.4 units to the dollar at the end of the last financial year in June, compared with 140.45 units to the greenback a year earlier.
Kenya Power will also pay dividends to shareholders, ending a seven-year drought.
The board has proposed a first and final dividend of Sh0.70 per ordinary share to shareholders in the register at the close of business on December 2, 2024. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or about January 31, 2025.