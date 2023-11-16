Companies Tax firm Yego seeks enters Eldoret in expansion drive

By STANLEY KIMUGE

Tax-hailing firm Yego Mobility has unveiled its services in Eldoret town, marking the third town in the country in expansion drive.

The firm’s founder and chief executive officer Karanvir Singh said that more than 300 new drivers had so far on-boarded as they seek to offer services to customers in Eldoret and its environs.

“This launch is significant because it marks the gateway into the Rift Valley region. We are different because we have the lowest fee. Elsewhere drivers normally are paid weekly but we pay ours within 60 seconds after a passenger has exited the vehicle,” he said during the launch in an Eldoret on Thursday.

The entry is expected to shake up the North Rift market and step up competition with other players that include Wasili tax haling company.

Yego, which nearly controls the entire digital business in Rwanda, formally launched its services in Kenya in May with promises of goodies to the drivers’ community, a strategy it has been pursuing to drive competition against its rivals who already have a foothold in the market.

Mr Singh stated that the firm was focused on the welfare of the drivers to drive its growth in the Kenyan market.

“For passengers to get a good experience, the driver's community must be satisfied first. There is advantage when the driver is not worried about how much he going to make, passengers feel a difference in the attitude of the driver because even with the increase in fuel prices the driver fees are adjusted accordingly,

“We are not a fixed price system like other Apps but we are a metered system so that when you board a vehicle for every additional 100 metres the driver is compensated so the driver will not be worried if a passenger requests for changes in the route,” explained Mr Singh.

Mr Singh noted that more than 17,000 drivers have signed up with the firm across the country. The firm entered the Kenyan market last year and so far its presence is in Mombasa and Nairobi cities.

