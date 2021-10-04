Companies Taxman nets Sh1.9bn from its amnesty programme

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has collected Sh1.995 billion from an amnesty programme that grants businesses and individuals relief on penalties for unpaid taxes.

Commissioner-General Githii Mburu said the amount raised is from a pool of 390 applications made by taxpayers in the nine months to September 30.

The amnesty that started in January, is a three-year programme in which the KRA has offered up to 100 percent interest and penalties waiver on taxes that have not been paid in five years.

The taxman is betting on the initiative to bring more individuals and firms into the tax bracket in the war on evasion.

“Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme cumulative revenue collected is Sh1.995 billion by September 30,” said Mr Mburu in a public notice yesterday.

“We’ve seen some good progress on that area. We had an early estimation of about Sh5 billion for the whole year and I think we are progressing very well. Ours is to encourage taxpayers to come forward and take advantage of this particular program and many Kenyans are coming forward.”

Under the programme, which will run up to 2023 those who declare pending liability and pay within one year shall enjoy 100 percent interest and penalty waiver.

Those who voluntarily disclose and pay the pending tax liability within the second year of the programme will receive remission of 50 percent while payments that come in the third year will have 25 percent relief.

Businesses and individuals under investigation or who had cases before the tax appeals tribunal or courts before January 1 when the programme started have, however, been locked out of the amnesty window.

A taxpayer will not be eligible to apply for relief under the programme if he or she is under audit, compliance verification or investigation.

They will also not be eligible if they have been served with a notice of intention to investigate or carry out an audit or compliance check for the undisclosed tax.