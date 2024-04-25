Telkom, Jamii, Zuku beat Safaricom on fixed internet speeds

Telkom, Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL)-owned Faiba and Wananchi Group-owned Zuku networks recorded the best download and upload speeds on their fixed internet offerings over the 12 months to March 2024, beating market leader Safaricom.

A new report by French network-testing firm nPerf shows that Telkom’s fixed internet hit an average of 33.04 megabits per second (Mb/s) in download speeds during the period while upload speeds averaged 29.97 Mb/s, followed by Faiba whose download and upload speeds centered 27.73 Mb/s and 21.63 Mb/s respectively.

On the same performance indicator, Zuku’s fixed internet posted an average of 22.75 Mb/s and 17.04 Mb/s in download and upload speeds respectively, while Safaricom’s offering averaged 19.76 Mb/s for downloads and 15.81 Mb/s for uploads.

On latency speeds-- the time that data takes to transfer across the network--, Telkom had the longest delay at 68.39 milliseconds (ms) followed by Safaricom at 51.48 ms. On this parameter, Zuku was the fastest with a 39.46 ms delay, trailed by Mawingu at 40.93 ms as Faiba posted a 45.17 ms interval.

Safaricom, however, dwarfed its competitors on YouTube streaming speed at 74.53 percent, followed by Faiba at 70.81 percent. Faiba had the best web browsing speed at 37.74 percent, followed by Safaricom and Zuku at 36.93 percent and 36.76 percent, respectively. “The study employs a strong filtering method to reflect real customer experiences on a specific network. Measures are taken to prevent probes and measurement robots from affecting the results,” notes nPerf in the report’s ‘Methodology’ section.