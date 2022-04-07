Companies Top law firm shakes up executive team

Rosa Nduati-Mutero a partner with Anjarwalla and Khanna. PHOTO | FREDRICK ONYANGO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary Kenya’s top corporate law firm Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) has shaken up its executive team with its long-serving managing partner Karim Anjarwalla stepping down from its helm after leading the firm for two decades.

It said Karim would now take the role of senior partner together with Atiq Anjarwalla with the brief of growing the networks business in Africa.

The firm on Thursday announced it had tapped its long-serving insiders Rosa Nduati-Mutero and Daniel Ngumy to be its new joint managing partners from June 1.

“The appointments are designed to continue strengthening client service and collaboration and to respond to the transformational shifts ongoing globally and in Africa in the way high quality and specialised legal services are delivered,” said the law firm in a statement.

The firm has been ranked Kenya’s top legal advisory firm on mergers and acquisition, real estate, infrastructure deals and banking and finance by Chambers and Partners — which runs the global ranking of lawyers.

“Anjarwalla & Khanna operates a market-leading corporate practice that is well equipped to handle all aspects of local and cross-border corporate and M&A transactions, including in highly regulated industries,” said Chambers & Partners.

“The firm continues to be regarded as a prized asset when it comes to regional transactions, leveraging its own bench of experts and those from its ALN network, an alliance of law firms across 15 African countries.”

The firm handled the listing of Airtel’s Africa business the London Stock Exchange and acted for the Kenya government in the issue of the $2.5 billion sovereign bonds among other major deals.

“Under Karim’s guidance the firm has enjoyed strong year-on-year growth, developed a deep pool of talented and determined professionals and evolved the firm’s service and business model in innovative ways,” said A&K.

Mr Ngumy has been with the firm for 14 years and led the firm’s tax practice in the last eight years where he advised corporate on legal and tax matters and their entry strategy into the region.

Ms Nduati-Mutero, on the other hand, is a partner in the firm’s corporate and mergers and acquisitions practice and also specialises in corporate governance and employment law.

