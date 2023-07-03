Companies TradeMark picks investment executive as commercial unit CEO

Duncan Onyango has been appointed as the new chief executive of Trade Catalyst Africa (TCA). FILE PHOTO | POOL

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Trade Catalyst Africa (TCA), the commercial subsidiary of TradeMark Africa, has appointed Duncan Onyango as its new chief executive to lead the mobilisation of finance for infrastructure development and trade finance access.

The appointment took effect on Monday.

Read: TradeMark targets 20000 traders on women platform

Mr Onyango will be joining TCA from Pharo Ventures East Africa, a for-profit arm of The Pharo Foundation focused on investing in commercially viable and environmentally sustainable enterprises in eastern Africa.

“We are pleased to welcome Duncan to TCA. He brings to this role a wealth of experience in infrastructure finance, impact investing, trade facilitation as well as corporate and development finance. Coupled with his strategic foresight, he will be instrumental in exploiting the immense opportunities available in the trade finance industry,” said TCA board chair Patrick Obath in a statement on Monday.

Mr Onyango is an Oxford-educated investment executive with over two decades of management experience.

“He has vast experience gained from working in donor, development finance, private and public sector environments, having also served on the boards of diverse organisations globally. He will not only drive the strategic direction and governance of TCA but also play a vital role in spearheading the mobilisation of private finance to meet the demand for trade facilitation infrastructure in Africa,” said TradeMark Africa CEO David Beer on Monday.

Read: TradeMark Africa to get Sh3.3bn European Union funding

TCA is an investment vehicle that seeks to implement innovative financing structures for the development of trade infrastructure and enhancing access to trade finance for small and medium enterprises.

→[email protected]