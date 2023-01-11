Economy Trademark Hotel rolls out four electric cars

The launch of Trademark Hotel's electric vehicles, a first in the region, for guest transfers aimed at reducing the guests' carbon footprint during their stay. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Trademark Hotel has unveiled its first batch of electric vehicles (EVs) for its guest transfers in efforts to align with the global agenda to phase out gasoline and petrol cars to curb climate change.

The four Nissan Leaf vehicles, the hotel said, are 2018 and 2019 models that have a 40 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and 110 kilowatts (kW) motor that can comfortably provide up to 250 kilometres of range.

READ: KenGen to ship in electric cars after installing charging station

“In recent times, we have seen an increased demand for sustainable tourism products. Travellers are increasingly becoming conscious of the environmental impact associated with their travels and in turn, they are seeking to associate with brands that are mindful of these ecological impacts,” stated the Director of Tribe Hotels Group Dr Manish Shah.

The vehicle models are supplied by travel management company Hummingbird Transport in conjunction with leasing firm Equator Mobility.

For sustainability of operations, Trademark Hotel has set up two charging stations at the facility’s basement parking and has revealed plans to increase the number within the year.

“Guest transfer charges are $40 (Sh4,950) from the airport (JKIA) to the hotel’s premises located within the Village Market in Gigiri,” Trademark said in response to Business Daily queries.

Transport accounts for one-fifth of all carbon emissions globally, with road transport contributing to 75 percent of all emissions in this sector.

Kenya is racing against time to catch up with the rest of the world in the shift to clean mobility in efforts to reduce pollution of the environment.

READ: Kenya Power to set up electric car charging hubs September

As the trend picks up, a new industry of battery charging hubs that will replace fuel stations is taking shape.

Kenya Power has already committed to constructing electric charging systems for homes, businesses and the public across the country as the shift to clean transport gathers momentum.

→ [email protected]