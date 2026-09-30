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Treasury payroll reforms to end sacco remittance delays

Wycliffe Oparanya, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The State is working on payroll changes that will see the National Treasury directly remit savings and loan deductions to members’ saccos as it moves to address non-remittance of deductions that has swelled to Sh3.92 billion across the industry. 

Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Wycliffe Oparanya said the reforms, which were initially expected to take effect in July, would centralise payroll processing for government agencies and county governments at Treasury.

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