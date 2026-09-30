Treasury payroll reforms to end sacco remittance delays

The State is working on payroll changes that will see the National Treasury directly remit savings and loan deductions to members’ saccos as it moves to address non-remittance of deductions that has swelled to Sh3.92 billion across the industry.
Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Wycliffe Oparanya said the reforms, which were initially expected to take effect in July, would centralise payroll processing for government agencies and county governments at Treasury.