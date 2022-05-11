Companies UAE-based fast food chain ChicKing plans Kenya entry in June

By BRIAN NGUGI

Dubai-based halal fast-food chain ChicKing plans to open 30 fast food outlets in Kenya over the next five years starting with Mombasa next month, it announced on Wednesday.

ChicKing, which specialises in fried chicken, said it will open the quick-service restaurants in partnership with newly formed local franchise M/s Crispy Ltd.

“We are going to open by the first week of June 2022. (Our) first store is in Mombasa, and (the) second store we are (also) planning to open in Mombasa,” said the Dubai-based chain in response to Business Daily queries.

“By end of this year, we will be opening two stores in Nairobi. We are planning to open 30 stores in a five-year timeframe.”

By setting up in Kenya, ChicKing, which has seen rapid growth in international markets in recent years, will be taking on rival international brands that have already opened in Kenya such as US-based fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Burger King.

ChicKing has more than 230 stores present in 27 countries, including Ireland, Indonesia, India, Hungary, the Maldives, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, as well as in the UK, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Sandwich chain Subway, ice cream seller Cold Stone Creamery, Japanese firm Toridoll and Domino’s Pizza have recently opened more stores in Kenya.

These global players are turning to emerging markets such as Africa for growth, attracted by rising disposable household incomes, fast economic growth, and a young population, according to a study by McKinsey & Co.

Nairobi’s position as a hub for multiple multinationals has also attracted global restaurant chains.

Fast food is one of the world’s growing segments. The growing segment comprises formats like fast-food chains, cafes and fine dining restaurants.

Halal meat is slaughtered according to Islamic norms.

The general understanding is that halal products should not be contaminated with pork or alcohol and that livestock is slaughtered in accordance with Islamic Shariah law.

Similar to kosher practices, Islam requires the animal is killed with a single slash to the throat while alive. It is intended as a way for animals to die swiftly and minimise their pain.

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “halalan toyibban”, which means permissible and wholesome.

