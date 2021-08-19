Companies UBA Kenya Bank picks new chief executive

Chike Isiuwe has been appointed UBA Kenya Bank chief executive officer.

He takes over from Kehinde Omirinde who has been the acting CEO since January this year.

Mr Isiuwe boasts over two decades of experience in the banking industry working across corporate, consumer and marketing banking as well as relationship management, credit underwriting and customer experience.

"The Board of UBA Kenya Bank is happy to announce the appointment of Mr Chike Isiuwe as the new managing director/chief executive officer," the Board said in a notice on Thursday.

Prior to his new assignment, he served as Deputy General Manager (Corporate Banking Directorate at UBA Group in Nigeria).

Before, he worked for 17 years at one of Nigeria's top lenders, Zenith Bank Plc, where he rose from a bank teller to relationship manager in corporate and commercial banking, having held various positions in branch operations.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Nigeria and a Diploma in Computer Science.

