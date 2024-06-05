Unga Group parts ways with MD Joseph Choge, picks insider

Unga Group Managing Director Joseph Choge at a product launch event on August 24, 2023. He left the firm on May 31, 2024.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Unga Group has parted ways with managing director Joseph Choge after barely two and half years and turned to an insider to take up the role in acting capacity amid a push to return to profitability.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm announced Wednesday that Mr Choge, who joined in December 2021, exited on May 31 and the board has picked insider James Nyutu as the acting MD effective June 4, 2024.

Mr Nyutu has been serving as the finance and ICT director for Unga Group and its subsidiaries, having joined the firm in February 2013.

Unga has been struggling to pull out of a loss position since 2021 when it posted a net profit of Sh293.48 million.

Read: Unga half-year loss widens to Sh341m on shilling fall

In the last financial year ended June 2023, the firm recorded a Sh959.38 million net loss. In the preceding similar period, it had a loss of Sh311.36 million.

“He [Mr Nyutu] is an accomplished management professional with over 20 years of experience. He will provide strategic oversight of the Group’s operations and general management functions,” said Isabella Ochola-Wilson, Unga chairperson.

“He has extensive experience in the manufacturing industry and a proven track record of success that will be critical in steering Unga during this transition phase,” she added.

Mr Nyutu holds a Masters in Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot–Watt University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi.

Unga in November 2022 restructured its operations in a cost-cutting move that gave Mr Choge additional roles of running two subsidiaries that were initially under two other executives. 

Read: Unga Group turns to contract manufacturing in strategic shift

The changes saw Unga part ways with Andanje Mwairumba, the then general manager of Unga Limited while Dickson Jawichre, who was serving as the general manager for Unga Farm Care also exited.

