Kisumu cement industry expands with new Nyando factory

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Mamba Cement Limited plans to set up a small-scale cement grinding and blending plant in the Awasi location, with a capacity of processing 180 tonnes daily.
By
Dominic Omondi
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Kisumu County is set for a second cement factory in the Awasi area, adding to its growing profile as an emerging hub for the manufacture of the binding agent used in construction.
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