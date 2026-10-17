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Kisumu cement industry expands with new Nyando factory

Mamba Cement Limited plans to set up a small-scale cement grinding and blending plant in the Awasi location, with a capacity of processing 180 tonnes daily.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Dominic Omondi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group


Kisumu County is set for a second cement factory in the Awasi area, adding to its growing profile as an emerging hub for the manufacture of the binding agent used in construction.

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