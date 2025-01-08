How we successfully built our businesses

A business begins with an idea—an idea that, when carefully nurtured and executed, can grow into a successful enterprise.

However, for most entrepreneurs, keeping a business afloat proves to be the most challenging part.

This journey often starts with securing seed capital, a critical step in turning the idea into reality.

Every successful entrepreneur, whether in technology, science, manufacturing, transport, the food value chain, health, or other industries, has a story of how their business empire began.

Take Bill Gates, for instance, one of the wealthiest and most influential entrepreneurs in the world.

His journey to founding Microsoft is a story rooted in his time at university.

In 1973, Gates enrolled at Harvard University, where he majored in computer science and mathematics.

During his tenure there, he and Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft, a software company focused on developing operating systems and programming languages.

Bill Gates is arguably the most renowned entrepreneur in the computing world.

Not only did he establish Microsoft, one of the most successful tech companies of all time, but he also revolutionised how computers are built and marketed globally.

Like Gates, every entrepreneur has a unique story of how their venture began.

In this article, we delve into the inspiring journeys of local entrepreneurs who have successfully built thriving businesses from humble beginnings.

RafikiPay, an oil processing company

In 2018, Joshua Gitonga, an entrepreneur from Meru County, founded RafikiPay. His goal was to transform local agriculture and reduce Kenya’s reliance on imported cooking oil.

Since its inception, the company has become a lifeline for thousands of small-scale farmers, particularly women and youth, empowering them to achieve sustainable livelihoods.

Joshua’s vision was inspired by the struggles he observed among small-scale farmers who, despite their dedication, faced numerous challenges.

They include a lack of access to quality seeds, modern farming techniques, and reliable markets.

Determined to create meaningful change, he launched RafikiPay with an initial capital of Sh1.5 million, raised through personal savings, family support, and a small loan.

The funding allowed Joshua to acquire basic oil extraction equipment, lease a processing facility, and source sunflower seeds from local farmers.

“RafikiPay adopted a farmer-centered approach, providing high-quality sunflower seeds, training in conservation farming, and financial support to ensure successful harvests,” Joshua explained.

The company processes oil not only from sunflower seeds but also from soybeans, sesame, and peanuts.

By guaranteeing a steady market for farmers’ produce, RafikiPay has improved their incomes while maintaining a consistent supply of raw materials for production.

Towards the end of 2018, RafikiPay launched its first batch of sunflower oil—a healthier, cholesterol-free alternative to imported cooking oils.

Additionally, the company utilises by-products from oil processing to produce animal feed, thereby minimising waste and diversifying its revenue streams.

Despite early successes, Joshua stated that he has faced significant challenges.

“Seasonal fluctuations and competition often disrupt the supply of raw materials, while strict legal and environmental regulations demand substantial resources,” he noted.

Joshua Gitonga, proprietor Rafikipay Ltd, a Meru County based cooking oil producing company Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

Competing with established brands has also required innovative strategies.

RafikiPay distinguishes itself through a commitment to product quality, eco-friendly practices, and a farmer-first approach, which resonates with environmentally conscious consumers.

Its key focus is empowering women and youth.

The youthful entrepreneur is particularly passionate about fostering financial independence among these groups, using a transformative approach to uplift communities.

Through resilience, innovation, and a deep connection to the community, he has turned his company into a model of sustainable agricultural entrepreneurship, demonstrating the power of local solutions to address global challenges.

Over six years after establishing RafikiPay Ltd, Mr Joshua said he has no regrets about quitting his job at the Parliamentary Service Commission .

Kieni Dairy: A dryland-based milk processor

Accessing competitive markets for agricultural and livestock products remains one of the major challenges farmers face.

Kieni Dairy Products Ltd, a milk processing company based in Kieni West, Nyeri County, has emerged as a beacon of hope for farmers in the region.

Established in 1995, the company was born from the vision of cooperative leaders who sought to empower local dairy farmers.

According to Solomon Maina, the company’s CEO, the initiative was a response to exploitative middlemen.

“The dairy farmers were at the mercy of middlemen who reaped huge profits at our expense. Frustrated, we decided to form a cooperative to take control of our livelihoods,” said Mr Maina.

With a collection capacity exceeding 20,000 litres per day, Kieni Dairy processes raw and pasteurised milk.

The company has since expanded its operations to produce value-added products such as yogurt and fermented milk.

This diversification has strengthened its market presence and increased revenue for its member farmers.

Mr Maina highlights the power of cooperatives in shaping policy and influencing market prices.

“We recognised the need for better markets to address challenges like low prices, unreliable buyers, and quality concerns. Our shared belief in collective action laid the foundation for Kieni Dairy,” he said.

Since its inception, Kieni Dairy has thrived on the contributions and dedication of its members.

Farmers pooled their resources and expertise to establish a reliable system for milk collection, processing, and marketing.

The cooperative model fosters fairness, unity, and trust among members, promoting long-term growth.

Today, Kieni Dairy has grown significantly, working with over 10,000 farmers across seven smaller cooperatives.

Beyond processing, the company is committed to capacity building, offering training programmes to improve milk quality and enhance productivity.

Solomon Maina, Chief Executive Officer Kieni Dairy Products Ltd, explaining to a customer about the company's products. Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

Despite its successes, the journey has not been without challenges. In its early years, Mr Maina stated that Kieni Dairy faced limited capital, logistical difficulties, and the need to maintain milk quality.

However, the CEO credits the resilience and determination of the leadership and farmers for overcoming these obstacles.

“Kieni Dairy stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and innovation, elevating dairy farming standards and improving lives across Kenya,” he observed.

For startups venturing into milk processing, Mr Maina advises prioritising values and fostering a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

“By working together and staying committed to a shared vision, businesses can overcome obstacles and thrive in the competitive industry,” he said.

Walker Beekeepers

Walker Beekeepers's formation was inspired by YouTube.

Samuel Muhindi, a co-founder, recalls watching a video of a farmer whose story exemplifies the saying, “killing two birds with one stone.”

“I was inspired by a YouTube video about a farmer who grows coffee and uses the crop’s flowers for beekeeping,” Mr Muhindi said.

In 2019, alongside his co-founder, Martin Mwangi, they formed Walker Beekeepers, a now vibrant business based in Kiine, Kirinyaga.

The idea for the beekeeping business came to fruition after Mr Muhindi returned from Dubai.

They pooled together Sh50,000, shared equally, and began making and selling beehives.

Walker Beekeepers, which gave birth to Mukandima, a Community-Based Organisation (CBO), trains farmers on utilising coffee flowers to produce honey.

With an additional farm in Laikipia, they train people on various aspects of beekeeping, including understanding bees, setting up beehives, taking care of the insects, harvesting honey, and marketing their products.

Martin Mwangi (left) and Samuel Muhindi show the honey they harvested under the Walker Beekeepers project. Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

The organisation targets unemployed youth, the elderly, and people with disabilities, offering them an opportunity to engage in sustainable farming practices.

In addition to beekeeping, Mr Muhindi is also involved in coffee processing, managing the journey from farm to cup.

How Covid-19 sparked a strawberry farm

In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country, most businesses were severely affected.

Faith Nyambura, a resident of Nairobi, found herself in a predicament – she lost her job.

However, with access to a family farm, part of which lay idle in Naivasha, she started exploring ways to utilise it effectively.

Ms Nyambura recalls visiting a supermarket in Nairobi and being surprised to find a 250g punnet of strawberries selling for Sh250, with some varieties going for as much as Sh300.

“Out of curiosity, I decided to give strawberry farming a try,” she said.

She began with about an eighth of an acre, investing over Sh250,000 as seed capital, and has since expanded her cultivation to a quarter of an acre.

“I grow the Chandler strawberry variety and supply retailers in Naivasha, Nakuru, Nairobi, and Kiambu, most of whom are cake bakers,” Ms Nyambura explains, praising the variety for its disease tolerance.

The Chandler variety is particularly popular among cake bakers for decoration purposes due to its large, conical, and glossy appearance. Its medium-to-large size adds to its visual appeal.

“It is highly versatile and enjoyed fresh, in baked goods, and beverages. It’s also ideal for freezing. Its vibrant colour makes it a favourite for garnishing, standing out for its sweetness, juiciness, and adaptability,” Ms Nyambura states.

Faith Nyambura explaining about strawberry farming on her farm in Kayole, Naivasha and the secrecy to infiltrating her crops in the market. Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

Although she initially faced challenges in expanding her market, which left her vulnerable to exploitation by middlemen, she has successfully leveraged digital marketing to grow her business.

Ms Nyambura dedicates time to researching on YouTube and visits established strawberry farmers for capacity building.

“For startups, continuous research is key to scaling up knowledge,” she advised.

Tala Poultry Farmers

Tala Poultry Farmers, based in Ruiru, Kiambu County, specialises in hatching and selling chicks.

Established in 2010 by Kelvin Kilonzo, the business stems from his lifelong passion for poultry farming.

With an additional hatching outlet in Tala, Machakos County, Mr Kilonzo’s journey can be described as that of a determined farmer who knew his purpose from an early age. He fondly recalls being sent by his mother to buy goods at the market, where he would save the leftover money.

“Every coin my mother gave me, I saved diligently, thanks to her generosity,” he said.

Today, Mr Kilonzo has transitioned from being a poultry farmer to a thriving entrepreneur, heavily investing in egg hatching and chick brooding.

To start the venture, he coughed over Sh200,000 in capital.

He started with 200 improved kienyeji chicks, each costing Sh100. Building cages, feeders, water troughs, and purchasing brooders cost him nearly Sh100,000, while feeds accounted for Sh80,000.

Kelvin Kilonzo has embraced modern technology in feeding chickens. Photo credit: Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

Currently, the farm boasts a stock of approximately 60,000 chicks and operates eight active incubators.

In addition to chicks, Mr Kilonzo’s farm also sells fertilised eggs.

Despite its growth, building the business has not been without challenges. Marketing was a major hurdle.