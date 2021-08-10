Enterprise Kenya pins hopes of tourism revival on mass vaccination

Tourism CS Najib Balala. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By WINNIE ATIENO

Kenya is now pegging revival of tourism on countries that have conducted mass vaccination mainly the USA, UK and China.

Tourism CS Najib Balala said nationals in the three countries are among those who will be travelling sooner than the rest.

“That is why we want to ensure Kenyans are vaccinated so that when visitors come in we will be safer,” explained the CS. He said Covid-19 passport will soon be a requirement for travelling to most countries and called on Kenyans to get vaccinated.

The CS said travellers cannot visit some countries without getting double vaccination due to strict policies.

“Eventually in future the Covid-19 passport will be a requirement. We have to be ready because these policies are dictated elsewhere. Even now you cannot visit some countries without double vaccination that is the reality of life,” said the minister.

Mr Balala said the Delta variant has complicated revival of the sector that was on recovery. However, he said vaccine is the only cure to the sector that is reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

“The year 2021 is almost ending but the quarantine and the Delta variant crisis have complicated the tourism sector. But we still believe tourists will trickle in,” added the CS.

The minister urged the government to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of this year.

“We need to vaccinate 20 million Kenyans by the end of this year so that we create a bubble with countries that are ready to travel into our country,” added the CS.

On August 3, Mr Balala said tourists will require a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate when entering and departing from Kenya. Earlier, tourists were only needed to have a negative PCR certificate acquired no more than 96 hours before arrival into the country.

However, in the revised guidelines announced by the Ministry of Tourism to combat the deadly Delta variant, the government is now demanding a negative PCR for both entry and exit.

The CS said even after being vaccinated, visitors must possess a negative PCR certificate when entering and departing from Kenya.

“For visitors coming into the country, our position is negative PCR certificate. I know people are saying we have a double vaccine then why should we do the PCR test. But according to the experts, irrespective of your double vaccine, the Delta variant is more dangerous,” mr Balala said.

The minister noted that the PCR test will ascertain where the traveller got the virus from. “You must have a negative PCR certificate to come into the country so that we are sure you are not coming into the country with the virus. At the same time when departing, you also take a PCR certificate so that you don’t go with the virus outside the country,” stressed the minister.

Industry players led by the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), Coast Executive Sam Ikwaye said Covid-19 passport are international standards that are being applied by many countries

“It will reassure international tourists and Kenyans of their safety. But we must ensure the vaccine is accessible, affordable and available,” said Dr Ikwaye.

On June 28 this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta said all persons coming into the country must be in possession of a negative Covid-19 PCR Certificate, acquired not more than 96 hours before arrival into the country — with the PCR Certificate also having been validated under the Trusted Travel platform for those travelling by air.

“That duly classified and licensed hospitality establishments must continue to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health,” said the President.