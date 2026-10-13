Kenya should tax AI agents just as it does human employees

Today in Business Talk, we continue our miniseries on businesses preparing for the artificial intelligence take-over of almost all office jobs within five years. It will not be large language model chatbots that replace workers, but instead these autonomous AI agents which get assigned tasks and then work on them continuously and repeatedly without needing any human prompts or interactions

Unfortunately, the tax regimes set up in most countries heavily favour the use of AI agents and encourage firms to eliminate their human labour.

Remember, tax regimes and governments in many countries, including the United States and right here in Kenya, are heavily skewed to support the wealthy capital holders instead of workers. Therefore, you see landlords getting much lower taxes than those with jobs. You also see people with capital receiving much lower taxes on their savings interest income and investment revenues than workers.

Look at the United States whereby capital gains are taxed at preferential federal rates of 0 percent, 15 percent, or 20 percent, depending on someone's taxable income and filing status. This stands in contrast as lower than ordinary salary income tax rates, which range from 0 percent to 12 percent, which is the most common tax bracket, or from 22 percent all the way up to 37 percent for the super wealthy.

Now in Kenya with our much higher taxes on the ordinary employee with our most common tax bracket of 30 percent, but our salary PAYE range from 10 percent to 35 percent. However, our capital gains tax and interest income tax, are capped at 15 percent unless for long-term bonds which is 10 percent. Then residential rental revenues are taxed at 7.5 percent on gross income.

Why does this happen? The wealthy write and influence the laws all while labour is usually so under organised that it does not stand up for equality and fairness in tax policies and regulations in real meaningful ways.

But now in this tax rate environment, let us layer in AI. Do AI firms pay any income taxes? No, none. The American AI firms have expenses that far exceed profits, so they pay no income taxes at all. It would be a great but interesting world if labourers could also pay no income taxes if they too spend more than they earn. This is the anti-employee tax policy bias.

Now, we can go steps further. When companies switch to AI agents to complete work tasks and terminate their human staff, do those companies still have to render PAYE to KRA for the AI agents' work? Of course not. The Kenya Revenue Authority will bring in substantially less tax income to the Government of Kenya when the coming AI wave replaces millions of salaried workers in the coming years.

So, companies have a cost incentive to eliminate workers. But labour and governments both have a unique shared interest to work together against these foreign AI companies to stem the coming jobs annihilation and commensurate crash in tax revenues. In short, AI agents that do labour and work tasks must be taxed just like how humans would be taxed for doing the same labour. Controversial? Yes. But fair? Yes.

Why should machines not be taxed for doing something while humans are taxed for doing the same thing? As AI evolves as a new species, there must be consequences.

Similar to the infamous OpenAI agents that hacked into other companies arguably committing felonies, if a human did the same thing, they would be in jail. But if an AI agent does so autonomously, there is no consequence?

As the head of Microsoft AI stated this week, AI is even less regulated than milk. But it poses an unfair existential threat. Yet the typical pro-wealthy tax regimes in most countries are even furthering and aiding the termination of workers to be replaced by AI agents.

AI will be so radically disruptive to human society, that just like the birth of Jesus ushered in a new date convention of BC/AD or what some people call BCE/CE, future surviving humans will see the 2022 onslaught of ChatGPT followed by the flooding of LLMs onto the seen as the years before artificial intelligence as BAI and the years after as PAI, meaning post AI.

That is how the rapid pace of change and improvement at lightening speed of AI's capabilities will change the world.

Yes, the world is titled to favour the rich. But with AI, it will favour top wealthiest foreigners who control the AI firms all while Kenya from top down will lose out. So, it is time to tax AI agents as employees completing work tasks just like humans would be taxed.