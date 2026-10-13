Prime

Kenya should tax AI agents just as it does human employees

BDTAXLAW

 In short, AI agents that do labour and work tasks must be taxed just like how humans would be taxed for doing the same labour. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Scott Bellows

Today in Business Talk, we continue our miniseries on businesses preparing for the artificial intelligence take-over of almost all office jobs within five years. It will not be large language model chatbots that replace workers, but instead these autonomous AI agents which get assigned tasks and then work on them continuously and repeatedly without needing any human prompts or interactions

Unfortunately, the tax regimes set up in most countries heavily favour the use of AI agents and encourage firms to eliminate their human labour.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Kiambu, Nakuru and Mombasa most conducive for business

  2. PRIME CMA seeks risk ratings of 320 money market funds

  3. PRIME Road ministry cuts contractors’ pending bills by Sh68.6bn

  4. PRIME Why the Africa Credit Rating Agency matters

In the headlines

View All