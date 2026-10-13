How to secure greener pastures without jeopardising your job

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An employer who learns that an employee is leaving may offer more money or a new position to convince them to stay.
By
Jackson Ngari
Contributor
Nation Media Group
If you are quietly updating your CV, applying for jobs or attending interviews while still employed, should your boss know?
Rachel Njoroge, a senior recruiter at Bridge Talent Management, says employees should generally keep their search private until they have secured another job.
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