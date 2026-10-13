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How to secure greener pastures without jeopardising your job

An employer who learns that an employee is leaving may offer more money or a new position to convince them to stay.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Jackson Ngari

Contributor

Nation Media Group

If you are quietly updating your CV, applying for jobs or attending interviews while still employed, should your boss know?

Rachel Njoroge, a senior recruiter at Bridge Talent Management, says employees should generally keep their search private until they have secured another job.

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