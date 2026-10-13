How to secure greener pastures without jeopardising your job

If you are quietly updating your CV, applying for jobs or attending interviews while still employed, should your boss know?

Rachel Njoroge, a senior recruiter at Bridge Talent Management, says employees should generally keep their search private until they have secured another job.

She explains that once an employer knows an employee is actively looking elsewhere, the employee can be viewed as a flight risk, even if they have not made a decision to leave.

“Once people know, treatment may change,” Ms Njoroge says. An employee may be excluded from certain projects, or overlooked for opportunities.

Jane Maina of Prosper HR Services agrees that an employee is not required to announce that they are exploring other opportunities.

Updating a CV, networking, submitting applications and attending interviews can remain private, she says, because none of those actions means an employee has decided to leave.

“An interview is not a resignation, an application is not a resignation, and a job offer you haven't accepted is not necessarily a resignation,” Ms Maina says.

One of the biggest reasons for keeping the search private is uncertainty.

An employee can spend weeks applying for positions and attending interviews without receiving an offer. Even after reaching the final stage of a recruitment, the opportunity can still fall through.

“Don’t create a problem in your current job because of a job you don't have yet.”

The situation can become even more complicated when the employee is interviewing with a competitor.

Ms Njoroge says an employer may begin worrying about confidential information, client relationships and business continuity once they know an employee is considering leaving.

That does not mean disclosure is always a bad idea.

Sakwa Wangara, an HR practitioner, lecturer at the College of Human Resource Management and managing director of HRD Ingenuity, says the answer can depend heavily on the relationship between the employee and the boss.

He argues that where the relationship is cordial and based on trust, an employee may be more comfortable discussing their plans.

“I have heard bosses who help an employee look for an opportunity somewhere else because they are interested in their growth,” he says.

In such cases, the manager may even alert the employee to opportunities outside the organisation or help them make a career move.

The problem, Mr Wangara says, is that the same disclosure can have the opposite effect in a strained relationship.

“On the flip side, the employer may decide based on the kind of relationship they have to frustrate them,” he says.

Trust is another factor.

“If you already have trust issues, then it will affect your relationship going forward,” Mr Wangara says.

Ms Maina similarly says openness can work to an employee's favour where there is a supportive manager and a workplace culture that encourages career development.

The key, she says, is to distinguish a career-growth conversation from announcing that you are applying for jobs.

Employees can tell their managers that they want more responsibility or are interested in developing certain skills without necessarily announcing that they are interviewing elsewhere.

“If you have a supportive manager, being open can actually create a valuable career conversation,” Ms Maina says.

Identifying the real reason for wanting to leave can help an employee decide whether leaving is necessary.

An employee who is unhappy about salary, for example, may reach a different conclusion from someone who is leaving because of poor management, lack of growth, workload or workplace culture.

Another important consideration is to never resign based solely on a verbal promise or informal indication that another organisation intends to hire you.

“Get the offer in writing. Understand the terms. Sign it where appropriate,” she says.

The employee should confirm the start date, compensation, probation terms and other conditions before resigning from the current job.

“You don’t have to announce that you’re looking, but when you’ve decided to leave, leave professionally,” she says.

That also means continuing to perform properly while serving the notice period.

Ms Njoroge warns employees against mentally checking out after accepting another job, neglecting responsibilities or announcing their departure to colleagues before speaking to their manager.

“The Kenyan professional market is small,” she says. People move between organisations, industries overlap, recruiters talk, former colleagues become hiring managers and managers themselves move to new organisations.

“Your reputation follows you,” she says.

One of the mistakes she has seen is an employee telling an office friend about the new job, only for the information to spread before the manager has been informed.

There is also the question of counteroffers.

An employer who learns that an employee is leaving may offer more money or a new position to convince them to stay. Ms Njoroge advises employees to understand why they wanted to leave before accepting such an offer.

If the problem was purely compensation and the employer genuinely resolves it, staying may make sense.