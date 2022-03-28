Enterprise Rise of the Kilimanjaro family business empire

When Haji Yassin Jama started his entrepreneurship journey many decades ago, he envisioned a business that straddles Africa. Like the famous Mt Kilimanjaro, he dreamt of a day when his empire would be just as outstanding.

It was therefore not surprising that he took up the Kilimanjaro brand name that is today behind one of the most successful restaurant chains in Nairobi.

With four branches in the city and one in Meru, Kilimanjaro has quickly gained a reputation for its sumptuous Somali, Indian, continental, and indigenous foods that are served in copious amounts and at pocket-friendly prices.

They are the most visible venture in the Kilimanjaro business empire that also has investments in the real estate sector.

Before making inroads in the hospitality and the real estate sectors, Mr Jama cut his teeth in entrepreneurship by starting small in retail.

His first business venture was an unenviable small shop that he started at the Kenyan-Tanzanian border at Namanga. There, he sold fast-moving products such as cooking fat, sugar, among others. He was successful and with no room for further growth in the small town, he set his sights onto bigger conquests.

And there was no bigger challenge than Nairobi. In the early 2000s, he moved his family to Nairobi where he started a wholesale enterprise as well as a transport company all under the Kilimanjaro brand name.

Soon, he was the main distributor of consumer goods such as cooking oil, soap, toiletries, among others, for leading brands such as Unilever and Bidco.

“In fact, mzee (Mr Jama) was the main distributor of consumer goods for Unilever, Bidco and the East African Industries in Kenya as well as Tanzania,” Mohamed Yasin, Mr Jama’s son, tells the Enterprise.

When he ventured into the hospitality industry, he set up the first Kilimanjaro Restaurant in Eastleigh. As its popularity grew, the firm opened another branch at Upper Hill in 2010.

Next came the Kimathi Street branch in 2016, quickly followed by another on Banda Street. They also have expanded to Meru.

On a single day, the restaurants serve over a thousand customers, with the Kimathi Street branch alone capable of accommodating 250 people, according to its manager Hassan Ahmed.

During this interview at Kilimanjaro Eastleigh and Kimathi Street in Nairobi, the establishments were packed with customers from diverse religions and cultures.

The family credits the success of their business to the values instilled by Mr Jama who passed on last year.

“Mzee was a family man. That is why you will find all of us as brothers (and sister) working together. We manage all the businesses that were left by him as a family," Mr Yasin says.

Mzee Jama’s leadership skills also played a critical role in the success. For a long time, he served as the chairman of the Eastleigh Business Community as well as an elder and opinion leader of his community that enabled him to champion for their business and social welfare.

“His leadership acumen, from business to society, inspired the family. You know mzee started from zero. He did not inherit any property from his parents. He started from nothing to a big business,” Yasin adds.

The restaurants alone have employed more than 300 employees around the supply chain from waiters, cooks to distributors.

In the real estate sector, the family owns several rental units in Nairobi, Namanga, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“In Parklands (Nairobi) we own various blocks under Kilimanjaro Apartments. We also own properties at Fedha Estate (Embakasi), Outer Ring Road, Namanga as well as Dubai (residential),” says Mr Yasin.

However, the family divested from wholesale as well as freight (Kilimanjaro Transporters) businesses.

After Mr Jama’s death last year, unlike many family-owned businesses, the family did not experience wrangles on account of the proper succession plan laid out by the patriarch.

Mr Yasin says that management of the family business is distributed equally among the siblings and that no one plays a bigger role.

“Mzee emphasized working as a team. If we grow as a family, we grow together. If we fall, we also fall together as a family. It is not like some sons were told they are the ones who will manage the business. We work in unison.”

He says that the family grows their investment organically.

“We use internal resources, we rarely rely on loans. We take money from one investment and invest on the other and vice versa,"

They are planning to expand the restaurants within Nairobi as well as Mombasa.

