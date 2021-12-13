Enterprise Stay the course of your business no matter the hurdles

By MURORI KIUNGA

Most people think what keeps them stuck in low paying job, from being promoted or from succeeding in business is lack of knowledge, skills and experience. As a result, they sacrifice everything to go back to school and burn midnight candles to get good grades.

Some even volunteer their services just to get some experience hoping it will propel them to success in employment or in their own venture.

The reality is that knowledge and skills are the foundation of success in any field but they are still not enough to guarantee success. Many low-earning people can easily be described as highly learned.

What keeps people from success is lack of commitment and perseverance to a cause they believe in or to a goal they pursue.

Fortunately, as it has been demonstrated by countless successful entrepreneurs across ages, lack of adequate knowledge, skills and experience can be compensated for by commitment and experience.

It is not only what you know that counts in pursuit of success. It is what you do with what you know and how frequently you do it. You cannot succeed by doing something occasionally; you succeed by doing something consistently and persistently.

Napoleon Hill in his timeless classic on personal success, Think and Grow Rich, describes a case of a man who gives up when he was just about to succeed.

The man caught by gold fever in the gold-rush days went and bought equipment for the job. He realised to succeed he needed more equipment, which he sought money and bought.

But along the way the going got tough and he threw in the towel. He sold the equipment and went home feeling dejected and low.

The person who bought the equipment for a song discovered gold just three feet from where his predecessor left.

Quite often we give up on some products, marketing strategies or business when a little push, a little persistence would have lifted us to success.

Being consistent with what we do seems like an obvious priority, but it is not always the case. We are sometimes swayed from our core business when an opportunity to make quick and apparently easy money comes our way.

For instance, you are in the clothes business and someone comes with an idea of trading in construction materials in a deal that could increase your profit that year three times. That may sound attractive but on the other side, it could slow the growth of your overall business ten times due to divided attention.

Consistency does not mean being constrained or being robotic in what you do with no room for flexibility.

It is possible to be consistent without losing the right opportunities, stifling creativity or being narrow-minded. Consistency and flexibility are not mutually exclusive. You can expand your business in a manner that does not sway you from the core course.

Persistency does not mean trying something several times. It means doing what you do in different ways until you succeed.

Mr Kiunga, author of ‘The Art of Entrepreneurship: Strategies to Succeed in a Competitive Market'