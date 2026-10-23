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Kenya’s diaspora inflows from Africa overtake UK, Saudi Arabia

Transfers from Africa increased by $98.33 million (Sh12.76 billion) from $225.54 million (Sh29.27 billion) in January-September 2025.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Constant Munda

Correspondent

Nation Media Group


Cash sent back home by Kenyans living and working across Africa has overtaken inflows from the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the continent’s growing economic importance in terms of jobs and income for Nairobi.

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