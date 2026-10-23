Kenya’s diaspora inflows from Africa overtake UK, Saudi Arabia





Cash sent back home by Kenyans living and working across Africa has overtaken inflows from the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the continent’s growing economic importance in terms of jobs and income for Nairobi.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show remittances from Africa rose 43.6 percent to $323.87 million (Sh42.04 billion) in the nine months to September 2026, surpassing the UK's $311.67 million (Sh40.46 billion) and Saudi Arabia's $121.45 million (Sh15.76 billion).

Inflows from countries on the continent grew faster than the UK’s, which rose 18.72 percent to $262.54 million (Sh34.08 billion) from $225 million (Sh29.04 billion) a year earlier, while flows from Saudi Arabia continued to drop.

The CBK data, which tracks flows through formal channels, show transfers from Africa increased by $98.33 million (Sh12.76 billion) from $225.54 million (Sh29.27 billion) in January-September 2025, reversing a 16.91 percent decline recorded in that period.

The shift underscores the growing contribution of African economies to money sent home by Kenyans, challenging the government’s traditional overseas employment strategy that focuses on growing a pool of skilled and semi-skilled workers in foreign labour markets largely in Western and the Gulf region.

Since taking office in September 2022, President William Ruto has made labour migration a central part of his jobs agenda, pledging to negotiate bilateral labour agreements with developed economies to secure employment opportunities for Kenyans abroad.

The President said in March that more than 540,000 Kenyans had secured overseas employment through the government’s Kazi Majuu programme, urging diplomats to expand recruitment into new markets and territories.

“Given the immense opportunities being created through this programme, I expect you — working closely with the State Department of Diaspora Affairs — to give it focused attention, with a view to expanding into new markets and territories,” he said at the 19th Ambassadors Conference in Nairobi.

Cash wired back home by Kenyans abroad have remained the country’s largest source of foreign exchange since 2015, ahead of tourism earnings, foreign direct investment and major agricultural exports such as tea and horticulture.

The money provides a critical lifeline for households, helping families pay for food, household goods, medical bills and school fees, according to past CBK-commissioned surveys.

The growing contribution from Africa highlights the importance of regional economies not only as destinations for Kenyan workers, but also as sources of income supporting families and spending at home.

The latest inflows also exceeded the $271.44 million (Sh35.24 billion) received in the first nine months of 2024, representing a 19.3 percent increase over two years.

Tanzania and Uganda are the leading African sources of remittances, underlining the contribution of neighbouring economies to Kenya’s diaspora earnings.

Money sent back home by Kenyans in Tanzania rose 47.16 percent to $78.43 million (Sh10.18 billion) in the nine months to September compared with $53.29 million (Sh6.92 billion) a year earlier.

Uganda recorded a 23.7 percent increase to $56.57 million (Sh7.34 billion) compared with $45.73 million (Sh5.94 billion) in the corresponding period last year.

Inflows from other African countries posted sharper percentage gains. Transfers from Zambia, for example, more than doubled to $14.99 million (Sh1.95 billion), while those from South Sudan surged 492.82 percent to $15.35 million (Sh1.99 billion) in the nine months.

The increase from South Sudan partly reflects a low comparison base after remittances fell 44.07 percent in 2025 to $2.59 million from $4.63 million in 2024.

The gains in inflows from Africa sharply contrast with Saudi Arabia, where remittances dropped 51.68 percent to $121.45 million (Sh15.76 billion) from $251.33 million (Sh32.62 billion) in the first nine months of 2025.

The decline extended a reversal from $302.35 million (Sh39.25 billion) received in January-September 2024, following a 16.87 percent contraction in the corresponding period last year.

The United States retained its position as Kenya’s dominant source of diaspora cash, despite a decline in transfers this year. Remittances from the world’s largest economy fell 12.63 percent to $1.79 billion (Sh232.21 billion) in January-September 2026 from $2.05 billion (Sh265.78 billion) a year earlier.

The divergent trends point to a more geographically varied remittance base, with stronger inflows from Africa and the UK partly offsetting declines in some established markets.