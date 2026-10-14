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Good decisions, bad luck: Why the most effective managers think in bets

Duke’s central message is: good management is not about always making the right decision. It is about making the best decision possible with the information available, then learning from the outcome.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  David J. Abbott

Columnist

aCatalyst Consulting

“Thinking in bets starts with recognising that there are exactly two things that determine how our lives turn out: the quality of our decisions and luck. Learning to recognise the difference between the two is what thinking in bets is all about” --Annie Duke.

Why is it that we don’t make a distinction between a decision and the outcome? How do you make smarter decisions when you don’t have all the facts? Do all smart decisions lead to a great result? Can you make a stupid decision and get a very positive outcome?

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