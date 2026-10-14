Good decisions, bad luck: Why the most effective managers think in bets

“Thinking in bets starts with recognising that there are exactly two things that determine how our lives turn out: the quality of our decisions and luck. Learning to recognise the difference between the two is what thinking in bets is all about” --Annie Duke.

Why is it that we don’t make a distinction between a decision and the outcome? How do you make smarter decisions when you don’t have all the facts? Do all smart decisions lead to a great result? Can you make a stupid decision and get a very positive outcome?

Who is not struggling for leap in operational and financial performance? Intuitively, one knows something is not quite right. Something needs to be different. But where do you start? Bottom line is: to act differently, you need to think differently. It all starts with mindset.

While managers can preach, coach and cajole staff to be different, to be critical thinkers, or innovative, real change starts when the words and pictures inside our heads align with a compelling vision.

Every so often a book comes along that changes how one sees things -- encouraging one to think different. Thinking in Bets published in 2018 is a prime example, written by Annie Duke, world class poker player and cognitive psychologist.

Duke’s central message is: good management is not about always making the right decision. It is about making the best decision possible with the information available, then learning from the outcome. In poker, players must make quick decisions – often in the space of a minute - with incomplete information, uncertain outcomes and a mixture of skill and luck.

You probably face exactly the same problem.

Separate the quality of a decision from the outcome

Duke makes the fundamental distinction between a decision and an outcome. Two different elements. Conventional wisdom is good decisions always lead to good results. But the truth is that an astute good management decision can produce an unlucky bad result. In contrast, a poor decision can get an unusually lucky result.

Imagine Red Oak Finance invests Sh40 million in a new digital product after interviewing customers, testing demand and calculating likely margins. But the smart product fails because a major competitor unexpectedly cuts prices.

The failure does not automatically mean the original decision was bad, just that the market shifted unexpectedly. Imagine Sarah, leading product development who invests without research and happens to make a profit, by getting lucky, not necessarily by sound judgement. Quite simply, bad decision, with a lucky outcome.

Getting lucky

“First, the world is a pretty random place. The influence of luck makes it impossible to predict exactly how things will turn out, and all the hidden information makes it even worse. If we don’t change our mindset, we’re going to have to deal with being wrong a lot. It’s built into the equation.”

“Poker teaches that lesson. A great poker player who has a good-size advantage over the other players at the table, making significantly better strategic decisions, will still be losing over 40 percent of the time at the end of eight hours of play. That’s a whole lot of wrong. And it’s not just confined to poker,” advises Duke.

Duke’s advice, like that of investor Ray Dalio, is to evaluate decisions based on what was known when they were made, not simply what happened afterwards. In a post mortem like way it helps to record the assumptions behind major decisions. Ask whether the manager used the best available evidence. And, review the decision process separately from the financial result.

Doing this helps prevent managers from being punished for reasonable risks, or rewarded for reckless decisions that happened to succeed.

Think in probabilities, not certainties

Absolute certainty is a rare event. Not uncommon to hear ‘This product will succeed’ or ‘We will win this contract.’ These definitive certain statements - often fueled by ego - hide uncertainty. Instead, the wise manager asks: ‘How likely is this to happen, and what evidence supports that estimate’?

For example, for audit – tax firm, instead of declaring that a new service line will succeed, estimate a 60 percent chance of securing five ‘blue chip’ paying clients within three months. Identify what would increase or decrease that probability. The number does not have to be perfect, the purpose is to force clearer thinking.

Best to replace confident predictions with explicit estimates of likelihood, assumptions and consequences.

Treat strategy as a series of bets

Every big picture significant decision is a bet involving resources, uncertainty and potential rewards. Whether the decision is strategic or not, is another question. Majority of managers confuse high probability within your control planning with uncertain strategy, outside your control.

The practical question is not whether a bet is risky. It is whether the potential return justifies the risk. Before making a significant decision, ask: What are we betting on? What evidence supports it? What could make us wrong? What is the cost if we are incorrect? And, How will we know whether to continue? Intention is to convert strategy from a document full of ambitions into a portfolio of testable decisions.

One of the most useful applications of Duke's thinking is to reduce the cost of being wrong. Helps to run small experiments before making big commitments.

What are you betting on?